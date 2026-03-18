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First look at Tom Holland and Zendaya in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailerplay icon

First look at Tom Holland and Zendaya in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer

We finally have our first look at Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Fans have spent months eagerly awaiting the first look at the film, and Sony Pictures gave them the opportunity to react to exclusive clips in the build up to today's (March 18) trailer launch.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Jacob Batalon from the previous Marvel films.

In cinemas on the 31st July 2026, will Spider-Man resist telling his friends who he is after their memories were wiped??

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