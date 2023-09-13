Amber Heard 'roleplayed' as Overwatch character for Elon Musk, says biography

You heard it. Amber Heard mained Overwatch healer Mercy for Elon Musk. Or at least that's according to Elon Musk's new biography, penned by Walter Isaacson.

Isaacson spent two years on Musk's trail, and has shared plenty of details in his new book, suitably titled 'Elon Musk'. Many of those details explain Musk's relationships, and it goes fairly deep on his on-again-off-again relationship with the Aquaman star.

Including the pair's costumed habits off-set.

According to Isaacson's biography, Heard allegedly ordered the commission of the Mercy costume to 'roleplay' the video-game character after a two-month design process. All this, just because Musk said Heard resembled the character.

Mercy could be Musk's favourite for a few reasons. Urban Dictionary lists 'Mercy Main' as a person who has the most play time on Mercy often being referred to being a "Mom Friend", 'Weeb', thirsty freak or egirl, with questionable abilities on the hero.

Kotaku note that the character is particularly popular in online adult animations that feature Overwatch. All un-officially sanctioned, of course.

Heading back to the pair, the biography details how their relationship started. Musk first noticed Heard in her role in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills.

Heard also became interested in Musk and his work - meeting him at SpaceX a year later. She reportedly told Isaacson that "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick."

And it also shows a light on how it ended, according to Heard. "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him," Heard told Isaacson. Ouch.

In other Musk news, Bill Gates has detailed how the billionaire was 'super mean' to him after a stock related debacle involving the pair.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings