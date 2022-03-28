Amy Schumer’s opening monologue at the Oscars was hilarious - and one dig in particular led to gasps from the audience.

She teamed up with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall for this year’s ceremony, which mocked The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons, and Samuel L Jackson.

When the comic turned her attention to Don’t Look Up, she took aim at lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” she said: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

Jessica Chastain covered her mouth with her hands, others, including Will Smith and Timothée Chalamet, gasped.

DiCaprio, 47, is notorious for his dating habits - and is rarely romantically linked with anyone over the age of 25.

Ricky Gervais made hay at the 2020 Golden Globes when talking about the lengthy movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“[It’s] almost three hours long – it’s an epic” he said, adding: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.”

And at the Baftas earlier this month, Rebel Wilson told CODA star Emilia Jones, 20: “I’ll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young.”

DiCaprio is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Last week, Schumer was accused of proposing the worst Oscars idea of all time, when she suggested Ukraine president Vlodymyr Zelenskyy take time out from defending his nation from the Russian invasion, to appear via video link at the entertainment event.





