While presenting the award for best sound editing at the Academy Awards, Jason Momoa hysterically burped into the microphone as part of a bit with Josh Brolin.

The two men took to the stage to present the award and began bantering with each other, much like other presenters.

Brolin began by asking Momoa if he had ever been nominated for an Academy Award. Momoa laughed and said 'no'. The 42-year-old actor then joked that he put his name in every category so he too can win a coveted Oscar. Brolin joked that the sound Momoa would be nominated for would be his burps.

The men proceeded to announce the nominees and winner (Dune) for best sound editing, but not before Momoa snuck in a burp to go along with the bit.

"Josh Brolin & Jason Mamoa should have been our hosts tonight!" a Twitter user said, "Presenting for best sound, I thought I heard one of them burp…And the closed captioning confirms it! LOL."

Watching presenters banter with each other and make jokes is one of the most enjoyable parts of the show and Momoa and Brolin did not disappoint with their presentation.

This isn't the first time Momoa has shown a down-to-Earth side of himself at an award show. At the 2020 Golden Globes, Momoa wore a tank top.

