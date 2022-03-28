The 2022 Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatreand to kick off a night of eventful moments, DJ Khaled burst onto the stage to introduce hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.

As the three women walked on stage, the American DJ suddenly ran out before them to excitedly yell their names and generate energy among the audience.

It seemed as though the women were about to speak when the DJ interrupted them, indicating the surprise appearance was not planned. It's unclear if The Academy intended for the bit to look unplanned or if the DJ truly improvised the moment.

As the DJ walked on, and off stage, cameras cut to audience members like Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch who looked on, extremely confused.

DJ Khaled is a presenter tonight alongside Jacob Elordi, Mila Kunis, Yuh-Jung Youn, and more. In an effort to pull in younger viewership, The Academy invited younger presenters and performers to appear - including DJ Khaled.

However, social media users were not impressed by the DJ's appearance, finding his alleged interruption rude and unnecessary.

We should have added 'DJ Khaled running onto stage' to our Oscar's drinking game.

