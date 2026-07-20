A video has gone viral of the moment Lamine Yamal's three-year-old brother Keyne sprinted across the pitch during Spain's celebrations of their FIFA World Cup win over Argentina to celebrate with the young superstar.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 with substitute Ferran Torres scoring what proved to be the winner in the first minute of the second half of extra time.

When the full time whistle was blown, Spanish celebrations erupted with players' families eventually allowed on the pitch to celebrate.

And Keyne Yamal, Lamine's three-year-old brother who's been Spain's viral mascot throughout the tournament, was captured sprinting across the pitch.

The short clip captioned "cutest s*** ever" follows Keyne, who appears to be holding a piece of one of the goal nets, running to find Lamine. Keyne then runs into Lamine's arms who holds him up in the air for a cuddle before putting him back down.

Throughout the tournament, Keyne has often been seen cheering on his country, his brother and even blowing kisses at the camera. He has even been celebrating wins by pulling funny faces at the camera and frequently shouting 'vamos'.

Kenye is frequently seen with Lamine celebrating his older brother's achievements, including being on the pitch after Spain won the 2024 European Championships and being dressed in a tuxedo at the Ballon d'Or ceremony that same year.

The Yamal brothers celebrated after Spain beat Argentina on Sunday night Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spain ran out deserved winners in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Following a goalless game in regular time, with Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez sent off right at the end of that for a second yellow card, Torres scored the only goal of the game in the 106th minute.

Spain dominated possession and chances throughout with Argentina not registering an attempt until the 117th minute.

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