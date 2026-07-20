After all that, Trump gets 'cut out' of Spain’s World Cup trophy photo

In what feels like a repeat of scenes at the Club World Cup last year, US president Donald Trump was booed by fans at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, and once again decided to join the winners on stage when they lifted the trophy.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the final, and after Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed the World Cup to the team, the Republican was seen making his way across the stage congratulating players before standing at the end to join them in celebrating.

Infantino was seen rushing over to encourage Trump to leave Spain to celebrate on their own, but his efforts were fruitless, and the 80-year-old crashing the big moment for the team was met with condemnation by social media users.

However, when it came to Spain sharing images of the moment to their X/Twitter account, the photos appear to have cropped out the US president, much to the delight of his critics:

“Lol Spain edited Trump out of the photo,” tweeted Democrat content creator Harry Sisson in all caps, along with three laughing emojis:

According to X’s translation feature, one account wrote in Spanish: ”Hahahahaha they took out Trump”:

“They deleted you-know-who,” commented another in French:

A third tweeted: “BAHAHAHAHAHAHA Spain edited Trump out of the official World Cup trophy presentation photo!”:

And a fourth wrote in Indonesian: “Hold on, something’s missing from this photo”:

Needless to say, people got a ‘kick’ out of the football team leaving Trump out of the photo (sorry)…

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