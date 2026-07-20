GTA 6: Official release date update from Take-Two Interactive

An official GTA 6 release date update has been shared by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order can begin loading the game from 12 November.



Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

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