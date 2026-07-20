The 2026 World Cup final took place last night at New York New Jersey Stadium where Spain came out on top to win the tournament, defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

It was a goalless match in the first 90 minutes, but the drama came in stoppage time as Argentina's Enzo Fernandez was given a red card and sent off. The Argentina and Chelsea midfielder received two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes against Spain, but it was the late challenge against Spain’s Pau Cubarsi that sealed his fate and left Argentina down to 10 men going into extra time.

The only goal of the game came in the first half of extra time when Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute which ultimately clinched them the trophy.

Outside of the football, there was the Halftime show which has been a source of controversy due to it replacing the traditional 15 minute break. Instead, it lasted 27 minutes and 24 seconds, with Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS co-headlining performance curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

US president Donald Trump was also in attendance at the match where he and FIFA president Gianni Infantino were booed as they made their way onto the pitch for the trophy presentation. To make matters worse, Trump awkwardly tried to crash Spain's celebrations before being ushered to the side by Infantino.

There were plenty of viral moments from the match that are being talked about on social. Here is a round up of the biggest ones.

British commentator mistaking Pharrell Williams for 'AKA Rocky'

@sapphireangelwings Aka rocky 😍 #fyp #viral #foryoupage #asaprocky #pharrellwilliams

A clip from BBC's broadcast saw the camera pan to musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams in the stands - but World Cup commentator Guy Mowbray awkwardly misidentified him as 'AKA Rocky'.

"I think that is AKA Rocky… or ASAP Rocky, sorry," he said, in the video that has since been circulating on social media.

Yikes.

Madonna performs with football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

In what has to be an original sentence, Madonna performed 'Music' and the infamous 'Disco Inferno' played in the background - all while the Queen of Pop was transported through a tunnel on a dune buggy, driven by Brazil legends Ronaldo with Ronaldinho as his co-driver.

Incredible scenes.





World Cup Hallelujah - Justin Bieber performs

Justin Bieber performs during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Justin Bieber played his guitar and slowed things down with his song 'Everything Hallelujah' and sang 'World Cup Hallelujah' at the end of his performance.

Although, his more upbeat hits like 'Daises,' 'Where Are U Now,' or 'Beauty and Beat' would have been better for the occasion, as one viral post put it, "go girl give us nothing."





IShowSpeed livestreams at finale, meets BTS, and performs at closing ceremony

(L-R) IShowSpeed with BTS, and IShowSpeed performs during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Instagram/IShowSpeed, and Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

He's been live streaming at many of the World Cup matches, and the final was no different for IShowSpeed - but on this occasion the 21-year-old took to the stage during the closing ceremony to 'World Cup (Champions)' at the closing ceremony.

“They told me they heard the song and wanted me to perform at the World Cup final,” he said during the stream. “At first I thought it was a prank call.”

“I think out of everything I’ve done, I think me performing at the World Cup final is probably one of my most craziest achievements."

On top of this, he also shared his excitement at meeting K-pop band BTS, and even did his signature back flip before grabbing a photo with the members.





Wayne Rooney declares the Halftime Show was 'crap'

He's a footballer-turned-pundit but Wayne Rooney might entering his talent judge era as he didn't hold back with his brutally honest thoughts on the World Cup final Halftime Show.

"“I like a lot of them artists but I thought it was crap," Rooney said.

“It just didn’t get me going and I wanted the football to come back on. I like Burna Boy, I like Bieber, I like Shakira, but that was too flat."

Move over, Simon Cowell.





Argentina players fighting Spanish players after losing match

After the final whistle, things descended into chaos as Argentina players sparked a mass brawl with Spain following their defeat.

As Spanish substitutes ran onto the pitch to join in with their team’s celebrations, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina then appeared to throw a punch at Spain’s captain Rodri as he ran past him.

Meanwhile, midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with Spain’s Eric Garcia and Gavi, causing Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni along with other coaching staff to run on and attempt to stop the fight.





Donald Trump gets booed during World Cup final - and tried to awkwardly crash Spain celebrations

US president Donald Trump attended the final where he walked on to the pitch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the trophy presentation where the crowd made their feelings as they booed.

Things became even more awkward as Trump tried to remain on stage while Spain celebrated their World Cup win, with Infantino ushering the president off to the side.

It echoes a similar cringeworthy moment from the Club World Cup where Trump decided not to leave during the trophy presentation, like Infantino did, and instead stand right next to the players during the trophy lift.

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