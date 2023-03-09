Deep-dive into Andrew Tate's past reveals he used to be 'awkward' around women

Andrew Tate’s past is coming to light and giving some possible explanations for his behavior and attitude toward women.

In a deep-dive from BuzzFeed News, the publication interviewed Tate’s extended family, former colleagues, and friends to get a better picture of Tate and his brother’s upbringing.

Both Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, appeared on multiple reality television shows before hitting it big on social media, earning them local celebrity status.

According to Lester O’Halloran, a man who went to high school with Andrew and “spoke to him days before his arrest,” the brothers capitalised on their new fame by going to nightclubs and socialise with women.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“O’Halloran, who used to socialise frequently with the brothers, said that Andrew would often buy drinks for everyone on nights out but was awkward with women, and would look to him to take the lead,” the BuzzFeed News report says.

The information may come as a surprise given Tate’s definitive and confidence statements about women.

The 36-year-old gained online notoriety for perpetuating misogynistic views.

He claimed women should be held partially responsible for being sexually harassed. He also said it was alright for men to have multiple partners but not ok for women.

O’Halloran told BuzzFeed News that Tate also invited him to “party with him Romania where O’Halloran said the brothers were surrounded by women.” But he turned it down.

Last year, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges. The two are been held in pretrial detention as the investigation is ongoing.

Tate, and his brother, have denied all allegations against them.

According to a representative for the Tate's, they are "optimistic that the Romanian authorities will see the truth and ultimately, they will prevail.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

