Andrew Tate sparks fresh controversy by calling Chicago a 's**thole'

Andrew Tate's controversial views have understandably rubbed people up the wrong way – and now, he can add Chicago residents to that list.

The 'internet personality', known as Top G by his diehard fans, recently lashed out at the US city, calling it a "s***hole".

On Twitter, he furiously wrote: "Imagine living in Chicago on purpose. BY CHOICE."

"Seriously, imagine being a full grown adult / And waking up in f***ing CHICAGO / Looking at the entire globe, then looking around you at the sh**hole you reside in / And saying 'Yes. I want to live here :)'".

Tate concluded his random outburst with a string of clown emojis.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Naturally, his tweet was met with backlash, with one candidly hitting back: "As long as I don't wake up next to you, I'm good with it."

Another wrote, "Must be exhausting trying to keep up with your ego 24/7," while a third reiterated: "The level of jerk mixed with privilege is outstanding."

Many more commented on the bizarre outburst, wondering what Chicago had ever done to him.

"Tate woke up closed his eyes and pointed to a place on map to roast lol," one joked. "Tomorrow 'Imagine waking up in PERU'".

Another humoured: "Imagine living in Romania thinking you were safe from getting arrested."

The tweet comes after the 36-year-old and his brother Tristan were released from custody to house arrest earlier this month.

Following his release, Tate shared a clip of himself pacing in a room while smoking a cigar. Many conspiracy theorists believe he had been "cloned".

Tate wrote: "Since last year I've been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time.

"Pacing a 3-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can't stand my phone.

"Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.