Andrew Tate, an entrepreneur, content creator, and former professional kickboxer, has been popping up around on social media feeds as of late.

And now, he recently gave a statement about The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, revealing that he doesn’t actually know what she looks like.

On a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, Tate expressed that sentiment. He also shared how he makes money and scams people during the nearly 2-hour and 30-minute-long podcast.

When the host asked him if he would “ever date a girl that’s richer than you,” he replied, “F*** Yes. Why not?”

While speaking about his dating experience, Tate revealed that he spent the majority of his life “dating girls who were richer” than he was.

“She might have more money [than] me; that was no problem for me because I was still in control; I was still in charge,” he said.

In 2019, Forbes marked Jenner as the “youngest self-made” billionaire. Now according to the Forbes 2022 list, her net worth stands at $900m.

So when he was asked about the beauty mogul and reality star, he said that he is new to “being big on the internet” and doesn’t “know what Kylie Jenner looks like.”

"I really don’t know what Kylie Jenner looks like.” (L-R) FULL SEND PODCAST/YouTube, Getty

Later on, Tate asked questions such as, “Is Kylie Jenner the dude” to which the hosts replied, “that’s cap” ( which is slang for exaggerating or fibbing).

Tate is no stranger to being embroiled in online controversy.

For one, he faced backlash after comments he made about rape surrounding the #MeToo movement.

In a 2017 Metroreport, Tate tweeted at the time: “Sexual harassment is disgusting and inexcusable. However, a man looking at you or whistling at you or asking your name isn’t harassment.”

Tate added: “Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused. […] If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility.”

His Twitter account was ultimately suspended in 2017, and the tweets were later removed from the platform.

However, earlier this year, Twitter verified the account of the notorious kickboxer, although it was already banned, as the social media business appeared to disregard its own set of rules.

