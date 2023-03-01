Andrew Tate mocked after asking people if they've 'genuinely tried to fly'

Flying isn’t impossible – at least not according to Andrew Tate, who’s been posting more bizarre messages on Twitter while on trial in Romania.

It was confirmed this week that the controversial influencer will remain in prison after a Romanian court upheld a third 30-day detention for the social media influencer.

Tate is being held in the country on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime. He previously lost his appeal against a judge’s decision on 21 February to keep him behind bars for another month. It is the third appeal since their initial arrest that he and his brother Tristan have lost.

He’s been sharing messages with his fans on Twitter throughout the events of the past few months, and now he’s being mocked for asking if people have attempted the “impossible” task of “genuinely trying to fly”.

Yes, really.

“How many of you have genuinely tried to fly? GENUINELY. How many of you have researched, trained, and truly TRIED to fly?” he wrote.

“NONE OF YOU. Why? Because you think it’s impossible. You’ve never pushed yourself because you believe the goal can never be achieved.”

It’s clearly some tortured metaphor, but the use of the word “GENUINELY” makes us think he might actually believe humans can fly with the help of machines.

On the same day, Tate shared another message with his fans, writing: “They weaponise lies to keep me in here. But you cannot hide the sun forever.”

Andrew Tate is being held in the country on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images

He later added: “Always winning isn’t the point of God’s battles. The point of God’s battles is so you can show him the strength of your heart when you lose.”

Tate has previously boasted about using his jail time to walk 10km a day and he also recently said he has had a run-in with a demon.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I was awoken last night by an icy chill and identified a ghost in my prison cell.”

