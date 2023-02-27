Andrew Tate says he had a fight with a 'ghost' in his prison cell

Andrew Tate has popped up to let us all know he's had a fight with a ghost in his prison cell - as you do.

The controversial social media personality and his brother Tristan Tate are currently being detained in Romania on charges of alleged rape and human trafficking offences, after having their detention extended for the third time earlier this week.

He's previously boasted about using his jail time to walk 10km a day and now he's said he has had a run-in with a demon.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I was awoken last night by an icy chill and identified a ghost in my prison cell.

"He was terrified and begged me not to annihilate him.

"I sent him back to hell with a message for the demons. I am always ready."

It comes after a Labour MP has said she was "bombarded" with death and rape threats after criticising Tate.

Speaking in parliament during a debate about policing, Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd, thanked her own police force for the support she received over the abuse she said she got in her "inbox and my office".

She said: "I'd like to put on record my own thanks to... all of the local police in my south Wales area who have been an immense support to me in the recent weeks after I have spoken out about the horrendous abuse and behaviour of Andrew Tate online.

"As a result, my own inbox and my office have been bombarded with death threats, rape threats."

Tate denies the allegations against him and speaking about his prison experience has claimed that he was put in a cell without light and it had all kinds of "cockroaches" and "bedbugs" that were his "only friends at night."

