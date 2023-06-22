Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk for 'fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

It’s a story no-one could have see coming a week ago, but Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk for his upcoming 'fight' with Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta CEO seems to have confirmed the pair will go head-to-head in a cage match against the Twitter boss.

Musk proposed a fight this week and wrote on Twitter that he was “up for a cage match” when responding to speculation that Zuckerberg is going to release his own platform named "Threads", which sounds like a pretty similar concept to Twitter.

Froothie founder Mario Nawfal posted about the new platform on Twitter, writing: “META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal, and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter…Rumors have been circulating about the app’s public name being Threads”.

Musk replied: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

He added: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Now, Tate has involved himself and tweeted offering to train Musk despite recently being charged with rape and human trafficking charges.

Tate wrote: “Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines.

“But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader.

“I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.”

The indictment against Tate claims that the four defendants formed an organised crime group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, as well as other countries including the US and the UK.



The case names seven alleged victims who claim to have been recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage. Alleged victims were then taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania and intimidated and controlled as well as forced to take part in pornography. One defendant is also accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022.

Tate has denied the allegations against him since he was arrested in December 2022.

