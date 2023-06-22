Mark Zuckerberg 'agrees' to Elon Musk cage fight

Two tech billionaires appear set to face off after Mark Zuckerberg “agreed” to hold a cage fight with Elon Musk.

The Facebook founder and Twitter CEO appeared to make the deal to fight one another in a cage match on Twitter.

It came after Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg and received a response.

On Instagram, Zuckerberg screenshotted the tweet and posted it with the words, “Send me location”.

In response to a tweet about the agreement, Musk appeared to suggest the Vegas Octagon as a potential venue for the fight.

In UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the octagonal cage is where fights take place. They feature walls of metal chain-link fencing covered in black vinyl. The championship is held in Las Vegas.

For Musk, who admitted, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air”, the proposition may be one he lives to regret.

Zuckerberg has trained in the martial art of Brazilian jujitsu for just over a year and it was reported last month that he even won a tournament.

The Meta boss has also been seen training with the Professional MMA fighter Khai Wu.

Musk joked about the fight: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.





I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023





Unsurprisingly, the tweets about the proposed fight have gone viral as people look forward to the prospect of seeing two tech heavyweights go at one another in the ring.

