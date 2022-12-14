Australian porn star Angela White revealed the biggest mistake she made in her long-term career in the industry.

In a recent podcast interview with theMack Air Podcast, White, 37, said that her mistake was trying to take on everything all by herself.

"In the beginning of my career, I wanted to do everything myself. So I was a real micromanager. In the beginning, I was even editing all my own scenes. All my own DVDs," she told podcast host and Sexpo CEO, Kevin Mack.

The "Meryl Streep of porn" also said that she didn't have regrets about doing that because it made her a better performer and director.

However, she believes she put too much time into things that she could've hired someone else.

"I have a team now...I have all these people that support me," she said.

White has a legendary career in porn, becoming AVN's first three-time Female Performer of the Year winner in 2020.

When she first started her career in the industry, she said she was 18 years old and 'still in high school."

White flew to Miami, Florida, to shoot her first adult film.

She explained that it was "exciting" for her because she's always wanted to get into the business.

"From the moment I saw pornography, I wanted to appear in it. That was 14 when I saw my first porno,' she said.

White continued to say that porn was "the first place [she] saw women being celebrated for embracing their own sexuality."

Elsewhere, White has also lent a helping hand to men, giving them tips on how they can make sex better.

Speaking with DMARGE, she revealed that the best way to accomplish this is through communication.

"So, 'do you like this, does that feel good, should I go faster, should I go softer?' – really being present with your partner and listening, I think that's the most important thing," she said.

