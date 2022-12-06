Porn star Angela White knows a thing or two about sex, and in her opinion there’s one thing all men could work on.

No, it’s not foreplay or physical technique, it’s about using your mouth… to speak.

“Good sex starts with communication,” the Australian icon told DMARGE when asked for her “#1 piece of sex advice for men”. “Being able to clearly communicate with your partner about what you want and ask questions during sex.

“So, ‘do you like this, does that feel good, should I go faster, should I go softer?’ – really being present with your partner and listening, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She added a little more bluntly: “I think too many men just focus on the size of their d**k and not actually the person in front of them.”

Asked if there was such a thing as “too much talk”, White replied: “I think everyone’s going to be different when it comes to what’s too much talk or what’s just the right amount of talk, but again that comes down to communication.”

Her advice may be an attempt to steer away from cruder considerations, but it came just days after she addressed the question of whether “size matters”.

Appearing on an episode of the YouTube show Under The Influence, White was probed on whether bigger or smaller is better when it comes to the male appendage.

“On the extreme ends, it matters in that you’re gonna have to adjust your sexual style. Like, if you’re extremely large it’s just as inconvenient I guess as being extremely small. You’re gonna have to find angles that work with your partner.”

White went on to explain that being average is “pretty much fine” but that, at the end of the day, the man just needs to use his equipment in a way that works for his partner. Everybody is different after all.

White also encouraged men who are concerned with the size of their penis to reflect on their objectives.



"What is your goal in the sex?" she urged them to consider. "Is your goal to make your partner c**e? If that’s your goal then d**k size doesn’t matter.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.