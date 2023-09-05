Angela White reveals what she looks for in her ideal man

One of the world’s most famous adult actors Angela White has revealed exactly what she looks for in the perfect man.

The 38-year-old Australian is one of the most recognisable stars of the adult industry and she has opened up about what qualities she looks for in a prospective partner.

Speaking as a guest on the One Night With Steiny podcast, alongside fellow adult star, Sky Bri, White was asked about her preferences in men when searching for a serious significant other.

White replied: “Kindness, intelligence, I guess openness because I’m a sexually adventurous person.”

The host, Steiny, replied: “You never hear openness. I love that. I really think that people sleep on that.”

“Kindness was the first thing that came to mind. Kindness is my number one,” White said in response.

In her podcast appearance, the porn star revealed she has recently been much more career-driven. She has recently made several appearances on podcasts and on TV.

Earlier this year she attended a conference at the University of California, Santa Barbara and White hinted at what her next career move might be.

After giving a lecture, she said: “This is my third time as a guest speaker at this film studies class that approaches pornography as worthy of serious inquiry as a genre and as popular culture.”

She added: “While it has been a number of years since my research dissertation was published in The Routledge Companion to Media, Sex, and Sexuality, academic pursuit remains an interest of mine and something I wish to return to in the future.”

