The comment that actor Anne Hathaway is ageing backwards has sparked debate on Twitter.

The 39-year-old actor was photographed in a cutout blue dress and black bralette as she attended the WeCrashed premiere in Los Angeles alongside co-star Jared Leto.

The new Apple TV+ series drama series chronicles the rise and fall of co-working company WeWork.

Commenting on the snaps from the premiere, E! News tweeted: “Did Anne Hathaway make a deal with the devil? She is literally aging backward.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that the news outlet shouldn’t be shocked that a woman looks young at 39.

TV writer Gennefer Gross remarked: “She’s only 39, which we all know is 87 in Hollywood years, but shame on E! for perpetuating the archaic notion that women over 35 aren’t stone cold foxes with poise and experience who are absolute volcanos in the sack.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “She's always looked good. This is just Anne. Also SHE'S NOT OLD! You're acting like she's 100 or something.”

“My God, she's in her 30s and looks like she is in her 30s. What is this magic,” another quipped.

