Fans slam 'awful' Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury set

Fans finally got to watch Artic Monkeys' hotly anticipated Glastonbury set after they returned to the biggest weekend in music for the third time.

The iconic British band took to the Pyramid stage on Friday night (23 June), playing a wide range of songs from their extensive catalogue, including old classics like 'Mardy Bum' to tracks off of their latest album, The Car. The band came on stage just after 10pm following Royal Blood as well as the mystery band 'The Churnups', who turned out to be The Foo Fighters.

However, some were left disappointed by the band's performance.

One Twitter user posted a video of the band's set where a man in the crowd is seen yawning with the caption "sums it up".

Some said the band 'butchered' the show, whilst others nostalgically longed for the time the band was "good".

"I'm sorry but I refuse to believe anyone enjoys watching Arctic Monkeys live," wrote one user. "They sound so off beat, slow and lazy."

Others called frontman Alex Turner "pretentious":

However, many still enjoyed the set and criticised those who were complaining:

There were worries that the headliners would pull out before the show, after cancelling a concert in Dublin a few days before the festival.

The band were "extremely sorry" for having to cancel their show at Marlay Park, Dublin, after they revealed lead singer Alex Turner was "suffering from acute laryngitis" and "has been ordered to rest."

