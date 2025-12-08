Ariana Grande gets confused over ‘67’ meme: 'I don't want to know'

Ariana Grande has become the latest Wicked: For Good cast member to become a viral meme - and it has to do with '67'.

The singer and actor appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors series with Adam Sandler, where the two were discussing their last projects - Sandler's Jay Kelly and Grande's Wicked: For Good.

At one point in the interview, Sandler is talking about how the last sequence in Wicked: For Good had "six or seven shots" where Grande was crying.

When Sandler says "six or seven shots", the camera pans to Grande's face, which immediately appears to freeze, and the moment has since been picked up by viewers who have highlighted the funny timing of it, linking to the '67 meme.'

For those who don't know, the '67' meme became popular over the past year, but despite it being named Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year, teacher and “OG Student Translator” TikToker, Mr. Lindsay said: “There is no real meaning to it. It is a number that is fun to say, popularised by a meme with the hand motions, and it just doesn’t mean anything.”





But Grande has since taken to the comments section of a post sharing the clip to clarify she had no idea about the meme.

Underneath the clip posted on Instagram by ohteen, she wrote, "I don’t know what this means ! I was reacting to him saying the amount of emotional scenes back to back ! I’m scared what is 67."

She then added a second comment, taking back her previous curiosity, "Actually I don't want to know please I love you all enjoy," with a heart at the end.

Although she might not be interested in the '67' meme, Grande recently referenced the "MM flip it around: Wicked Witch" meme created by her co-star Michelle Yeoh.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Ariana Grande reminds people to stop body shaming after new comments, and 'Wicked' may not end at two films - and people aren’t won over.

