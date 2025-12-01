Ariana Grande reminds people to stop body shaming after new wave of comments

Ariana Grande has subtly urged fans to stop commenting on her appearance by resurfacing a past interview in which she addressed body-shaming.

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, the Wicked: For Good star wrote: "Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all."

The clip features Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo discussing online criticism during an appearance on the series Oui Oui Baguette.

"I've been doing this in front of the public, and been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17," she shares in the interview. "So I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons."

She went on to suggest that while she no longer engages with negative comments, it can be "hard to protect yourself from that noise".

"I think in today’s society there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have, at all, commenting on others’ looks, appearance… what they think is going on ‘behind the scenes’ or health or how they present themselves," she explained.

"I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have," she added, "and to know and trust that I'm beautiful."

It comes after a new wave of comments about Grande's appearance following the release of Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good premiered in cinemas last week, following a record-breaking $112.5 million from the first film. The sequel also reached record-breaking heights on its opening weekend, with $226 million debut.

