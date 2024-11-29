Following the release of Wicked, a debate has been raging on as to whether fans should be allowed to sing-a-long to the musical numbers during the cinema screenings.

In fact, people have been taking to TikTok to warn others not to even think about opening their mouths as they want to hear the songs sung by the professionals, while others have admitted it will be a struggle for them not to join in with the tunes.

Well, now Cynthia Erivo (aka Elphaba herself) has revealed her take on this issue - and you might be surprised with her thoughts.

The British star appeared on NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday (November 28), and the topic of the singing debate was raised by anchor Hoda Kotb who told Erivo that there's a “lot of people singing in the theatre".

To which Eviro was delighted to hear as she replied: “Good! I’m OK with it! We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful!"

However, AMC movie theatres don't seem to agree with Erivo's take as it issued a warning to those that singing is not permitted at their Wicked screenings.

“To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience. Please refrain from singing during the show.”

There was also an advisory video which said: “At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

But Erivo isn't the only celebrity to side with sing-a-longs at cinema screenings, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also encouraged cinemagoers to belt to their heart's content.

"Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing," he said at the Moana 2 premiere.

Elsewhere, musical fans singing along to Wicked sparked a debate around cinema etiquette, and was Wicked star Ariana Grande paid more than Cynthia Erivo?

