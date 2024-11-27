Wicked has become a huge hit and fans are desperately trying to find out as much as they can about the film’s production.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play leading roles as Glinda and Elphaba respectively in Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The film looks at the origin story of the two powerful witches. Despite being from different backgrounds, the two forge an unlikely friendship that will steer the course of their lives.

The cast also includes Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's headmistress Madame Morrible. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, and Ethan Slater is Boq.

However recent reports have circulated suggesting there was a huge pay gap between the salaries for Grande and Erivo.

Unsubstantiated rumours which were not verified but went viral on social media claimed Grande was paid $15 million and Erivo was paid just $1 million.

However this is false, and Universal, the studio that made the film, has confirmed that both actresses were paid the same salary for their roles in Wicked.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a Universal spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter .

More unnamed sources reportedly told the publication that Grande and Erivo were paid the same salary.

Both Grande and Erivo have become close pals during the promotional run for the film. The duo spoke about meeting each other for the first time and how their friendship helped them play Glinda and Elphaba.

After meeting at Erivo’s house where they had a five-hour chat, they tested their singing vocals together at Chu’s house.

“Both of us made the decision and have had the discussion about really being good to each other, making space for each other, being honest with each other and choosing to build our friendship,” Erivo revealed to Deadline .

Erivo said her friendship with Grande is the “most fruitful relationship of my life”.

Grande agreed and shared: “It’s continuing to grow, and it has only grown since day one. We both made the conscious decision when we met to take care of each other, and that’s what we have done in the realest of ways, every step.”

Wicked got off to a huge start with $114m in the U.S. and $164.2m globally in its opening weekend.

