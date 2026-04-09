Did Ariana Grande just confirm new music? Fans are officially losing it

Ariana Grande may have just broken the internet with a single Instagram post heavily hinting at new music – despite her past comments.

Last year, the 'Thank U, Next' singer appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, where she called her tour "one last hurrah".

"The last 10 or 15 years were very different from the ones that are coming up. And I don’t want to say definitively… I do know I’m very excited for this small tour," she shared.

"But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long time. I’m going to give it my all. And it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful".

Grande continued: "That’s why I’m doing it. I’m like, one last hurrah. For now."

But now, a string of Instagram snaps posted on Wednesday (8 April) has seemingly thrown her remarks up in the air.

Photos show the star in the recording studio – and notably, a not-so-subtle hint behind a microphone.

Sources reportedly confirmed to TMZ that a new album is indeed on the way.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for fans and familiar faces to chime in on the action, with Lizzo writing: "Yes, please!"

Another wrote: "Fasten your seatbelts! It looks like our world may be rocked soon!"

Even Sephora got in on the action, sharing: "Our brain: yuh, our heart: screaming, crying, can't wait."

The waiting game officially starts here...

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