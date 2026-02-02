Ariana Grande breaks silence over Vogue Japan 'AI' cover with six fingers

Ariana Grande has broken her silence over her Vogue Japan cover after it was accused of using AI.

After the image surfaced online, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Grande appeared to have an extra finger, a detail commonly associated with AI-generated or heavily altered content.

One viral Instagram post shared by a fan questioned who was responsible for giving the star six fingers.

It didn’t take long for the Wicked actress to respond, commenting "holy s**t," before humorously adding: "Oh my goodness how exciting ! i’ve been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album ! thankful for this (sic)."

More fans soon joined the discussion. One wrote: "The level of AI slopification is so high that Ariana Grande has 6 fingers on the cover of Vogue Japan and NOBODY noticed it before publishing it."

Another urged: "Can we STOP using AI for creative endeavours? Count the fingers on Ariana Grande’s hand."

The photo in question has seemingly been corrected on Vogue Japan’s website, although the original X/Twitter post remains live at the time of writing.

In the interview itself, Grande reflected on life in the public eye.

"I feel like there have been a lot of times when I’ve been doing my best work creatively, and yet my celebrity has been louder than the work," she shared.

Indy100 reached out to Vogue Japan for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.