Ariana Grande lifts lid on Nickelodeon experience as child star

Ariana Grande candidly shared her experience as a child star on Nickelodeon, saying she is "reprocessing" her time on set and her devastation to hear stories from fellow cast members.

Before the 30-year-old evolved into an international pop star, she famously appeared on Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat alongsideJennette McCurdy.

Grande recently appeared on Podcrushed with YOU's PennBadgley where she said she'd been reflecting on her own "relationship to [Nickelodeon] a little bit now" following the accusations on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

"Specifically about our show, I think that was something that we were convinced was the cool thing about us – is that we pushed the envelope with our humour," Grande said on the podcast.



Some accused clips of a young Grande in Victorious of being "sexualised" and "inappropriate."

Such snippets include the young star putting her fingers down her throat, putting her toes in her mouth and pouring water all over her face and chest while lying upside down.

Referring to some of the innuendos in the interview, she said: "It just all happened so quickly and now looking back on some of the clips I’m like, ‘Damn, really? Oh s**t’…and the things that weren’t approved for the network were snuck onto like our website or whatever."

"I guess I’m upset, yeah," Grande added regarding the Quiet on Set allegations.





@arianaamedia this broke me actually… #arianagrande #podcrushed #eternalsunshine #liyasupernatural #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #arianators





A clip from Podcrushed was soon shared to TikTok, with Grande fans flooding the snippet with supportive comments.

"I'm glad she's at least talking about it a little.. whenever I see her I think of Jeanettes book and I just wonder what happened behind the scenes.. cause ik her life wasn't super perfect either," one wrote, while another added: "Her having to still hold back is so painful. Sending love to all those affected."

Meanwhile, a third noted: "I love that you can tell she’s actually thinking about what she’s saying and it’s not superficial."

