Penn Badgley interviewing himself as Joe Goldberg for a podcast is comedy genius

In honour of the release of You season four, Penn Badgley has this week brought an extra special guest onto his podcast - Joe Goldberg.

Podcrushed usually explores the awakenings of being a teenager, but the special 'You' recap episode was teased with Badgley talking to himself in character, as murderous Joe.

"Repeat after me, don't kill people", the actor can be heard saying before the camera cuts to his evil alter-ego, who hilariously, can't grasp the concept.

