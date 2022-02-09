Armie Hammer, the 35-year-old actor who broke the Internet last year when allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and cannibalism arose, is starring in a new movie.

Death on the Nile is a film adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel by the same name and stars Gal Gadot alongside Hammer as the newlywed protagonists who get themselves wrapped up in a murder while on their honeymoon.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2020 but was pushed to 2022 due to the pandemic. Although principal filming took place in 2019, Hammer's front-and-center presence in the film begs the question, whatever happened to the allegations last year?

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram account released unverified screenshots of conversations between five different women and Hammer that revealed Hammer's alleged fantasies of non-consensual violence, rape, and cannibalism.



Later that month several ex-partners of Hammer's backed the account's claims.

Courtney Vucekovich, Hammer's ex-girlfriend, said the actor was emotionally abusive and often made references to eating her body.

22-year-old model Paige Lorenze released a statement saying Hammer had shared his dark fantasies with her, took naked photos of her without her consent, and circulated them.

Hammer denied the claims but still dropped out of several projects including, Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, Gaslit, The Minutes, and was removed from Billion Dollar Spy.

In March 2021, the woman behind the anonymous Instagram account came forward and accused Hammer of raping her in April 2017. Hammer and his lawyers continued to deny the allegations.

Eventually, Hammer's acting agency and publicists dropped him as a client.

In May 2021, Hammer checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues." The actor remained there until early December.

It seems the allegations are still being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, but it's unlikely Hammer will face any charges. According to TMZ, the charges lack potential witness credibility and lack of particular evidence backing up the claims. The report says the DA will have the final say.

