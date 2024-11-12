Armie Hammer's mother 'paid for him to have vasectomy' on his 38th birthday

Armie Hammer’s mother has revealed she paid for him to have a vasectomy for his 38th birthday gift.

The disgraced actor left the public for three years after facing allegations of rape and cannibalism and has since made his return by hosting his own podcast . Hammer has repeatedly denied the accusations and said his relationships with women have been consensual. In a brief statement via his lawyer at the time, he called the allegations “bull*r**”.

It was during an episode of the Armie HammerTime Podcast that his mother, Dru Hammer, who was a guest, divulged that she gifted her son a vasectomy.

“I call Armie, and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. Maybe money, whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy,” she said.

Hammer explained that the receptionist at the healthcare facility was shocked to learn that his mother would be paying for it.

“It just was one of those things like you could tell she was hearing something and like, ‘I've never heard — what are you talking about?’” he said.

Hammer also addressed the cannibal accusations in the podcast, with his mother revealing she called him to ask if there were women with “limbs” missing because of him.

“I even called you one time and was like, ‘Ok, let me just get this straight.' I go, ‘Are there any women out there with ribs or limbs missing?'” That's what I want to know as a mother because end of conversation, if there are ribs or limbs missing,” she said.

His mother claimed: “No one was eaten. No one was raped, but you were stupid.”

