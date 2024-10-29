Armie Hammer has resurfaced with a new career in podcasting.

The disgraced actor’s career quickly crumbled in 2021 after multiple women came forward and accused him of abuse.

Hammer was also accused of being a cannibal. The Call Me By Your Name actor, 38, denied allegations of sexual assault and physically abusive behaviour and as recently as June this year refuted the cannibalism accusations.

He was not charged with sexual assault following an investigation by Los Angeles police. However he was dropped by his talent agency WME, and departed from roles he had secured, including the Paramount+ series The Offer and Jennifer Lopez’s romcom Shotgun Wedding.

After his acting career dried up amid the controversy, Hammer retreated from the spotlight and relocated to the Cayman Islands where he lived as a pariah and sold timeshares as a way to support himself and his two children.

Armie Hammer has denied the allegations about his behaviour. David Livingston/Getty Images

Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, his ex-wife, separated in July 2020 and finalised their divorce in June 2023.

But as of this week, Hammer is seemingly trying to turn his career around. Monday (28 October) saw the launch of his new podcast, Armie HammerTime.

He has wasted no time addressing the controversies surrounding him as the debut episode saw the ousted star explain his perception of the rumour about him eating people. Hammer was joined on the episode by actor Tom Arnold and strangely, Hammer said he has embraced being labelled a ‘cannibal’.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’m just like, ‘Hey, I’m a cannibal,’” Hammer told his guest. “What makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?’

“You don’t get an apology tour in this world. Someone says something about you, everyone believes it and then they move on with their lives to whatever it is that they’re focused on, because they’ve got their own lives,” Hammer said.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Back in June, Hammer revealed he used to be very irritated by the ‘cannibal’ label. He told the Painful Lessons podcast that the rumours were ‘outlandish’.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them," he shared. "They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people'... Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre."

"Even in the discrepancies, even in the whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I'm now at a place in my life where I'm grateful for every single bit of it," he added.

Hammer’s HammerTime podcast marks his first project since his most recent on-screen role in the 2022 drama, Death on the Nile.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.