Since Diddy's homes were raided last week, social media users have unearthed several celebrity interviews and comments – including one from Ashton Kutcher.

In 2019, the actor appeared on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, where he refused to detail the goings on at Diddy's parties.

"I’ve got a lot I can’t tell," he told Sean Evans before hesitating: "I can’t tell that one either."

Kutcher went on to share how the pair became "fast friends," hanging out and watching football together when Kutcher was working on Punk’d.

The pair then started running together, leading them to complete the New York City Marathon in 2003.

"We had paparazzi all around us at the time and [Diddy] was like, 'You gotta slow down, but make it look like you’re not slowing down because I don’t wanna look like I’m not gonna be able to finish this thing,'" Kutcher recalled during the interview.

"He was so upset over the fact he got skunked on this run, that year he decided to run the New York Marathon. He just can’t lose, even when he’s that close to humility, it becomes a driver."

Ashton Kutcher Gets an Endorphin Rush While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones





On 25 March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

In a statement after the raids, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them a "gross overuse of military-level force."



He added that Diddy had not been arrested and called the search warrant a "premature rush to judgment."



"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

