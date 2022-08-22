Aubrey O'Day, the social media personality and Danity Kane singer, was accused of sharing altered vacation photos on her Instagram - and she clapped back by sharing an image of herself hugging Jesus at the pearly gates of heaven.

Sunday (21 August), she posted a carousel of photos of herself on Instagram.

One picture showed her posing at the gate, and another showed her hugging the religious figure.

The artist said she was leaving the US to begin a "new life" abroad and posted snaps of herself on Instagram in Bali and other locations. This prompted allegations that she steals content from others or Photoshops herself into promotional images.

In O'Day's Instagram post on Sunday, she defended the edited photos, noting that her feed is "curated like a museum of art."

"[N]ot that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she wrote in the caption.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART, then that's what the f*** is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."

O'Day also added that she works "hard" to provide viewers with "beautiful content" and wants people to "vibrate high."

Varietyreported that in another part of the post, the singer also had something to say about TikToker@residualdata ("Sophie").

O'Day wrote that the content creator doesn't even "need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world."

The TikToker recently called O'Day out for the doctored photos.

People on Instagram shared their support of O'Day, with some saying they viewed her content as "art."

One person wrote: "I always took your photos as art. That's how you express yourself. And that's how it should be. It's your page. Do whatever the f you want with it!"

"IT'S ART. They look amazing! LOVE THIS," another added.

A third addressing O'Day's travels wrote: "We all literally saw videos of you there that you posted, and you were also tagged in. People make no sense sometimes; just ignore them."

This prompted the singer to respond with the following: "Basically, lol."

O'Day gained stardom in the MTV reality series Making the Band. It auditioned vocalists for a place in a to-be-formed musical group.

Under Sean "Diddy" Combs' counsel, O'Day became a member of the girl group Danity Kane.

Making the Band premiered on ABC in 2000, before the founder, Sean "Diddy" Combs, moved it to MTV in 2002.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

