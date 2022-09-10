Australians have been suggesting iconic Aussie celebrities to replace the Queen on the country's banknotes, with zookeeper and national treasure Steve Irwin being a popular choice.

The British monarch is Australia's head of state and features on the country's currency.

Following the Queen's death on September 8, the Australian National Bank announced the next day that King Charles III will appear on their $5 notes in the late monarch's place.

The same goes for coins which will be minted with King Charles's portrait. The image will face left, the opposite direction of his predecessor - a 17th-century tradition that says the direction must alternate when there is a new monarch.

This change will not be implemented straight away, with the coins to be circulated in 2023, and then notes (though no date has been confirmed for this - so no one needs to fret about getting their money changed).

"All Australian banknotes issued from 1913 retain their legal tender status," a spokesperson for the Reserve Bank of Australia said, according to The Guardian.



"We will plan for an update to the $5 banknote design in due course. Creating the design for new banknotes is a complex process.

"It can be several years [between] when a banknote is printed and when it is issued into circulation depending on demand from the public and the need to replace banknotes that have become worn in circulation."

Despite these plans, it hasn't stopped calls from Aussies for a different face to appear on their country's cash and the late Steve Irwin seems to be the most requested name.

Irwin, otherwise known as the Crocodile Hunter, died in September 2006 after he was struck in the chest by a stingray barb.





In a Reddit post on the "straya" forum, titled "RIP Queen Betty" other suggestions included Dame Edna and Australian sitcom characters Kath and Kim, with someone else commenting: "Just wanna see our nation's proudest bird on our coins. The Bin Chicken."

"Considering the cultural history of Straya taking the p*** out of itself I completely support putting bin chickens on coins," another person added.

