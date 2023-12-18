Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have 'split' after less than a year together

Kendall Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, have reportedly parted ways after dating for less than a year.

Several reports claim the pair have split, but suggest there is no bad blood between the two.

"They are even still in contact," a source told The Messenger. "Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules," adding that Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is gearing up for a 2024 tour.

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

Getty Images

Their relationship first sparked social media speculation earlier this year when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in February. The two were said to have been joined by Hailey and Justin Bieber.



In April, Jenner attended Coachella to watch Bad Bunny's performance. A photo of him whispering something into her ear soon went viral. Later in the month, the pair were seen together at Tyler the Creator's gig.

Then, in May, came the meme-worthy footage of the couple at the Lakers playoff game in Los Angeles.

ESPN

It wasn't until August that Bad Bunny soft-launched their relationship, with an Instagram Story featuring Jenner's voice. He was also seen wearing a "K" necklace in another.

Then came along their collaborative Gucci campaign, followed by Bad Bunny's SNL sketch which seemingly made a tongue-in-cheek reference to their relationship. Jenner joined the singer for the SNL after-party.

Now, since rumours of the split surfaced, The Kardashians star was spotted flying solo to Aspen to attend a launch party. She was later papped with the Biebers.

Indy100 reached out to Kendall Jenner's and Bad Bunny's representatives for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.