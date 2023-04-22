Tributes paid to Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage comedian dies aged 89

Celebrities
Barry Humphries, the Australian actor and comedian who found fame for his performances as the lilac-haired Dame Edna Everage and offensive Sir Les Patterson, has died at the age of 89.
Humphries had reportedly been admitted to hospital in Sydney earlier this week due to complications which arose from a recent hip replacement surgery and were causing “serious health problems”.
He had previously told The Sydney Morning Herald of his “agony” and “very painful” physiotherapy sessions after a fall in February.
“It was the most ridiculous thing … I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” he said.
The same outlet shared a statement from his family on Saturday, in which they said he was “completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit”.
They added: “With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.
“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.
“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”
Tributes soon flooded in after the news broke, with many sharing their favourite clips of Humphries as Dame Edna:
\u201cI wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.\u201d— Matt Lucas HQ (@Matt Lucas HQ) 1682161780
\u201cRIP Barry Humphries. This is probably my all-time favourite clip of his. Class, and so dead pan as well \u2026\u201d— Simon Harris - Man Behaving Dadly (THAT\u2019S DADLY) (@Simon Harris - Man Behaving Dadly (THAT\u2019S DADLY)) 1682160779
\u201cFor 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone.\n\nBut the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.\n\nA great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.\n\nMay he rest in peace.\u201d— Anthony Albanese (@Anthony Albanese) 1682161283
\u201cDame Edna infiltrates the Royal Box, so to speak. This is fabulous!\n\nGod bless Barry Humphries x\u201d— James Hogg (@James Hogg) 1682161466
\u201cFarewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.\u201d— Ricky Gervais (@Ricky Gervais) 1682162094
\u201cSo sad to learn Barry Humphries has passed away. When I visited him in his Sydney Hospital two weeks ago he was ailing from several health problems. But his spirits and wit were as acute as ever. We laughed away as the stories poured out. Funny, hugely literate, fiercely smart.\u201d— Andrew Neil (@Andrew Neil) 1682161966
\u201cYou will be mourned Barry Humphries \ud83d\ude14 \n\nI only met you a few times but that look in your eyes full of bright intelligence and mischief, knowing trouble was ahead and looking forward to every special second of it: I'll never forget it. Thank you Sir.\n\nA genius \ud83d\udda4\u201d— Carol Vorderman (@Carol Vorderman) 1682162477
\u201cRIP Barry Humphries, one of the absolute funniest people ever. A huge life, lived long and well. He will be missed.\u201d— Dara \u00d3 Briain (@Dara \u00d3 Briain) 1682162169
\u201cRIP Barry Humphries, 89. \nOne of the funniest people I\u2019ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1682162138
\u201cBarry Humphries was a genius. He was always so funny, so sly and so terrifying. A brilliant comic mind. We have lost a legend. RIP.\u201d— Reece Shearsmith (@Reece Shearsmith) 1682160264
\u201cAnyone who thinks Barry Humphries didn\u2019t know exactly what he was doing in this moment needs to have a rewatch. Master of his craft. Very sad news.\u201d— Rob Madge (@Rob Madge) 1682161888
Humphries last went viral in 2021, when he appeared on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and ‘mistook’ the latter for fellow host Philip Schofield, who came out as gay the year before.
“I want to congratulate you by the way, seriously, on your courage,” he said, which prompted Hammond to immediately burst into laughter.
O’Leary replied: “Thank you. I’ll pass that on to the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday.”
