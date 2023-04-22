Tributes paid to Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage comedian dies aged 89

Barry Humphries, the Australian actor and comedian who found fame for his performances as the lilac-haired Dame Edna Everage and offensive Sir Les Patterson, has died at the age of 89.

Humphries had reportedly been admitted to hospital in Sydney earlier this week due to complications which arose from a recent hip replacement surgery and were causing “serious health problems”.

He had previously told The Sydney Morning Herald of his “agony” and “very painful” physiotherapy sessions after a fall in February.

“It was the most ridiculous thing … I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” he said.

The same outlet shared a statement from his family on Saturday, in which they said he was “completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit”.

They added: “With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Tributes soon flooded in after the news broke, with many sharing their favourite clips of Humphries as Dame Edna:

Humphries last went viral in 2021, when he appeared on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and ‘mistook’ the latter for fellow host Philip Schofield, who came out as gay the year before.

“I want to congratulate you by the way, seriously, on your courage,” he said, which prompted Hammond to immediately burst into laughter.

O’Leary replied: “Thank you. I’ll pass that on to the gentleman who’s here from Monday to Thursday.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.