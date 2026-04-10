Football romance book series 'Gods of the Game' to be adapted into film trilogy

Another sports romance book series is being adapted; this time, it is the best-selling sports series, Gods of the Game by Ana Huang.

Amazon gained the rights to develop the three films based on the book, The Striker and The Defender, along with the third The Keeper, which is set to be released in October.

The trilogy is all about "Steamy sports romances set in the world of English Premier League football"

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, Huang wrote, "It’s truly surreal that I get to executive produce movies based on my books, and I don’t take that privilege for granted. Thank you so much for being here and for making these dreams possible. I am beyond lucky to have readers like you."

Football booktok romance series set to be adapted into three films by Prime www.indy100.com

As for the casting, this has not yet been announced, something Huag confirmed in her post, "Note: NO ONE has been cast yet. As always, you’ll get the latest updates straight from me, so don’t believe anything unless it’s announced by Amazon and/or me on our official, verified accounts."

This isn't the first series of Huang to be developed, as her best-known series, Twisted, which includes four books, Twisted Love, Twisted Games, Twisted Hate and Twisted Lies, which is set to be adapted into a TV series by Netflix.

Altogether Haung has published 15 books across four series to date and sold more than 27 million copies of her books worldwide.

This year, the sixth book in her Kings of Sin series called King of Gluttony, is set to be published at the end of this month, on April 28, and then later in the year (Oct 1'' the third book of Gods of the Game comes out

Huang is set to publish two more books this year: King of Gluttony, the sixth book in her Kings of Sin series, on April 28, followed by The Keeper, the third book in the Gods of the Game series set to come out on October 10.

Elsewhere from Indy100, New Philomena Cunk series 'Cunk on Cinema' announced, and What to know about Dan Levy's new Netflix show Big Mistakes.

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