The White Lotus actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about his frustration that people assume he got the role because of who his father is.

Season three of the hit TV series began earlier this month and this time around it’s set in Thailand with another stellar cast including the likes of Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs and Jon Gries.

One of the show’s stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger, has revealed his frustration over being viewed as a so-called “ nepo baby ” because he is the son of the iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with The Sunday Times .

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on. Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

“I would never trade my life with anyone,” Schwarzenegger continued. “I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

In the show, Schwarzenegger plays Saxton Ratliff, the privileged son of a corporate financier who flirts relentlessly with female guests at the hotel.

The show has sparked a huge boom of travellers heading for Thailand . Here’s every White Lotus season three filming locations you can actually visit.

