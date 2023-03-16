Regé-Jean Page has admitted he had 'coffee breath' when filming some of Bridgerton's most intimate scenes.

The actor, who plays Simon Basset, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he even baited out his co-star Phoebe Dynevor for also having a mutual love of the drink.

"Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through," he explained of the sex scenes. "We made a pact early on ... we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show."

