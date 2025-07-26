Donald Trump is now claiming that he never received a briefing about the Epstein Files – but just 10 days ago, he said that he had.

If you can cast your mind back into the far depths of time – July 15, to be exact – then you’ll recall Trump spoke to the press as he left the White House.

He was asked by a reporter if Attorney General Pam Bondi had revealed whether his name appeared in any of the Justice Department’s files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump said then: “She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama.”

Now, speaking on July 25, Trump appeared to go back on that comment and said he never received a briefing.

As picked out in a video posted by journalist Aaron Rupar pointed out that the two comments appear to contradict each other just 10 days apart.





Speaking after arriving in Scotland, Trump was asked if he was ever 'briefed on his name appearing in the Epstein Files'.

"No, I was never briefed."

It comes after Justice Department officials told Trump earlier this year that his name, among others, appeared in the Epstein documents, according to a report .

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president in May that his name appeared in the documents, senior officials told the Wall Street Journal.

However, a mention in the file does not mean there was wrongdoing. One official told the outlet that hundreds of names are in the documents.

