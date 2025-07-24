Even the Jan 6 ‘shaman’ has turned against Donald Trump

The infamous “Shaman” who stormed the Capitol on January 6 wearing a horned fur hat has hit out at Donald Trump and people can’t believe it.

Known as the QAnon Shaman, Jake Angeli-Chansley was arrested for his participation in the 6 January 2021 riots during which he stormed the Capitol building in Washington.

He was later sentenced to 41 months in prison and was among several of the convicted Jan 6 rioters to be pardoned by Trump when he re-entered office in January 2025.

Now, it seems the once staunch Trump supporter and ally had turned his back. In a tweet , he posted: “Oh yeah & F**k Israel! And F**k Donald Trump!”

It comes as many high-profile members of Trump’s MAGA base have criticised Trump over the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files scandal , including Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Elon Musk .

“Trump lost the guy who entered the Capitol and went to jail for him,” one person on X/Twitter responded to the Shaman’s change of heart.

“The Shaman is even over this President. Sometimes I Love America!” someone else said.

Someone else said: “This is Wild…The MAGA Base has Completely Shifted away from Trump.”

Another argued: “If he losing the J6 people he really (has) no support base left.”

One person wrote: “OMG. What a time to be alive.”

Someone else commented: “MAGA unravelling fast.”

One person argued: “The Epstein files may have saved America.”

