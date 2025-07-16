Donald Trump has tried to claim that representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett have low IQ's and that he "aced" his test at Walter Reed medical centre - despite not having taken an IQ test.

Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam back in April, the test is designed to detect cognitive decline and impairment, including the signs of early dementia.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday (July 14) Trump remarked, "I think she’s very nice [AOC] but she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ, between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best."

He went on to boast that he took a "real" and aced them all, however no reports show a record of an IQ test being taken.

