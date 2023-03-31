Bella Ramsey sparks debate after her 'disgusting' cereal admission

You've heard of Stanley Tucci's 'pasta for breakfast', but what about orange juice for breakfast? Sounds normal, right? But what if it was a milk replacement?

Enter Bella Ramsey. Beloved star of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. They have managed to stir up a bit of a controversy with her breakfast choices.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey revealed that their last meal was cornflakes with orange juice on top, a combination that many people find unappetizing and even disgusting.

"It was like, cornflakes and bran with dried strawberries, and orange juice on top. Instead of milk."

Ok?

When questioned by TLOU co-star Pedro Pascal, Ramsey swore that the combo was 'so good,' and offered a further explanation.

"There once wasn't milk I could drink. No oat milk or almond drink, so I tried orange juice, years ago, and I loved it."

The reactions on social media were mixed, with some people defending Ramsey's right to eat whatever they want, while others couldn't hide their disgust at the thought of it. A few more were even inspired. For some reason.

Taste is subjective, and what one person likes might be repulsive to another. Plus, there are plenty of other breakfast combinations that might seem weird or gross to some people but are perfectly normal for others. Some people have breakfast beers, others scran a curry.

So, while Bella Ramsey's cereal-orange juice-milk combo might not be everyone's cup of tea (or bowl of cereal), it's really not that unusual or offensive. In fact, it might even be worth trying for those who are feeling adventurous or just want to mix things up a bit.

At the end of the day, what we eat for breakfast (or any meal, for that matter) is a personal choice, and as long as it's not harmful to our health, there's no need to judge or shame others for their preferences.

And to be fair, Bella has earned her right to enjoy her cereal however she wants. Even if it does seem awfully disgusting.

