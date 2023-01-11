Imagine rocking up to a drive-thru Dunkin' and being greeted by none other than Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, who's ready to take your order.

This is exactly what happened to surprised customers at the Medford, Boston, branch where the 50-year-old was filming an advert for the coffee chain.

The Argo and Gone Girl actor was pictured in staff uniform along with a headpiece and baseball cap.

He was also joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez, with clips of the couple inside the coffee chain soon circulating on social media.

A photo taken by customer Lisa Mackay showed Affleck with a coffee order in his hand (clearly taking his new job seriously), and she told NBC10 Boston he was "incredibly funny and quick-witted."

Mackay also detailed her unexpected A-list encounter to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet: "He took my order and I handed him a $10 and he threw it right back at me and handed me my iced coffee.

"He was super nice, very funny, and handsome, of course. I didn't see J.Lo, but I heard she was inside.”

Affleck has proven to be a big Dunkin' fan over the years.

His character Chuckie in 1997's Good Will Huntingpicked up a coffee for Will (Matt Damon), from the Massachusetts business - with the story taking place in Boston after all.

And during an interview with Collider in 2019, he admitted: "I have Dunkin' Donuts every day [...] and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

A photo of the actor from 2021 struggling to lift a large Dunkin' order in his hands produced some meme-worthy material.

Sounds like the perfect celebrity collaboration to us.

Indy100 has contacted Dunkin' for comment.



