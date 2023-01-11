Celebrities
Imagine rocking up to a drive-thru Dunkin' and being greeted by none other than Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, who's ready to take your order.
This is exactly what happened to surprised customers at the Medford, Boston, branch where the 50-year-old was filming an advert for the coffee chain.
The Argo and Gone Girl actor was pictured in staff uniform along with a headpiece and baseball cap.
He was also joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez, with clips of the couple inside the coffee chain soon circulating on social media.
\u201cBen Affleck pretending to take Jennifer Lopez order for a commercial at Dunkin' Donuts\u201d— Bennifer Updates (@Bennifer Updates) 1673387772
A photo taken by customer Lisa Mackay showed Affleck with a coffee order in his hand (clearly taking his new job seriously), and she told NBC10 Boston he was "incredibly funny and quick-witted."
\u201cHow cool is this! Ben Affleck was seen handing out coffee this morning at a Boston-area Dunkin Donuts.\n\n\u201cHe was just as funny and quick witted as I expected,\u201d Lisa Mackay, who snapped this picture, tells me.\n\nCrews appeared to be filming something at this Medford location.\u201d— Rob Way (@Rob Way) 1673368696
Mackay also detailed her unexpected A-list encounter to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet: "He took my order and I handed him a $10 and he threw it right back at me and handed me my iced coffee.
"He was super nice, very funny, and handsome, of course. I didn't see J.Lo, but I heard she was inside.”
\u201c.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today \n\nI just spoke with one of his customers who described him as \u201cincredibly funny and quick-witted\u201d handing her order \n\nPhoto credit: Lisa Mackay \n\n@NBC10Boston @NECN\u201d— Darren Botelho (@Darren Botelho) 1673368561
Affleck has proven to be a big Dunkin' fan over the years.
His character Chuckie in 1997's Good Will Huntingpicked up a coffee for Will (Matt Damon), from the Massachusetts business - with the story taking place in Boston after all.
And during an interview with Collider in 2019, he admitted: "I have Dunkin' Donuts every day [...] and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."
A photo of the actor from 2021 struggling to lift a large Dunkin' order in his hands produced some meme-worthy material.
Sounds like the perfect celebrity collaboration to us.
Indy100 has contacted Dunkin' for comment.
