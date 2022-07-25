Newly married singer/actor Jennifer Lopez shared photos posing nude to launch her new business, JLo Body by JLo Beauty.

JLo turned 53 yesterday (24 July) and celebrated the occasion by posing in her birthday suit for the new product campaign.

Lopez has launched the “FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm” product after making the announcement in her newsletter On The JLo.

JLo also shared the images from the product campaign which show the singer posing naked in the sultry shoot.

The post caption wrote: “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body.

“It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm.”

In the comments, fans wished her a happy birthday and heaped her with praise.

One fan commented on the post: “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD.”

Another said: “OMG JEN YOU BLESSED THE WHOLE INTERNET.”

Someone else simply wrote, “Queen”.

Lopez, who recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, told People: “I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever.

“I feel like I’m just at my halftime right now and just getting started.”

