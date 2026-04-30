Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Trump for taking his joke

TV host Jimmy Kimmel hit back at the Trumps after the president appeared to make the same joke that prompted calls for his firing.

Between many of the late-night TV hosts and the Trumps , there seems to be little love lost, as their feud with Kimmel in particular rumbles on.

The most recent disagreement stems from a joke made last week in which Kimmel suggested Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow” – a joke he later clarified was based on the couple’s age difference (Melania Trump, 56, Donald Trump, 79).

Days after the show aired, a gunfire incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner led Melania to post a lengthy statement suggesting Kimmel’s joke constituted “hateful and violent rhetoric”.

Now, Kimmel has clapped back at Trump for making a joke along the very same lines while speaking about his own parents during a speech.

“They were married for 63 years and, excuse me, if you don’t mind,” Trump said and turned to Melania. “That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry. It’s just not going to work out that way.”

Kimmel played the clip on his show and asked, “Wait a minute? Did he just make a joke about his death? My God. You should be fired for that.”

“Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later go out and make a joke about his own old age,” Kimmel continued.

In the wake of Kimmel’s joke and the subsequent outrage on the right, many called for the TV network ABC to fire him.

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