Olivia Rodrigo is the newest star to appear on the front of Barcelona's jersey in collaboration with music streaming platform Spotify.

The limited edition shirt, which includes the singer's 'OR' initial logo on the front, was unveiled ahead of the El Clásico match against Real Madrid on May 10.

The drop includes 1,899 Match-quality shirts, plus 22 Match-quality shirts, signed by the starting players from both matches, El Clásico and the Liga F fixture.

Plus, there are 11 shirts signed by Olivia Rodrigo herself.

The collection also includes a T-shirt, crewneck sweatshirt, hoodie, hat, scarf, mug, sticker pack and tote bag.

"Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clásico, I don't even know how to process that. It’s been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barca. On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who've been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That's everything to me. I cannot wait to see them," Rodrigo said about the collaboration.

Spotify, Barcelona FC's main sponsor, has done similar football collaborations with artists in the past, such as the Rolling Stones, Drake, Coldplay and Travis Scott.

Olivia Rodrigo announces new tour

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has recently announced she's going on tour ahead of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, coming out on June 12. Rodrigo has already released the lead single 'Drop Dead', which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Unraveled Tour will commence with the US and Canada leg later this year on September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, through to the last show in Brooklyn on February 16 2027.

The European leg will then kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 19, with dates in Amsterdam, Munich, London, Paris, Milan and ending the tour in Barcelona on May 2 2027.

Support acts announced for the tour include Wolf Alice (US), Devon Again (US and Canada), The Last Dinner Party (US), Grace Ives (Stockholm, Amsterdam, Munich, London), and Die Spitz (Paris, Milan, and Barcelona).

Presale begins Tuesday, May 5th, and general sale starts Thursday, May 7th @ 12 pm local.

For more information, visit Olivia Rodrigo's official website.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Olivia Rodrigo releases lead single 'Drop Dead', and Who is hosting and performing on SNL? Upcoming schedule explained.

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