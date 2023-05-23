Beyonce and Jay-Z paid in cash for the 'most expensive home ever'

Beyonce and Jay-Z just slapped down a whopping $200 million (£160.5million) on a mansion, and the really remarkable thing is they paid in cash.
The Hollywood power couple have reportedly bought a huge new property in Malibu, overlooking the Pacific ocean.
The building is set over eight acres of land and comes with its own private beach and swimming pool.
The colossal concrete structure was first commissioned in 1999 and the site reportedly measures 40,000 square feet and the
According to TMZ, it was first commissioned by soap opera writers and producers William and Maria Bell.
It was designed by influential Japanese architect Tadao Ando and it’s known as The Bell House by those who built it.
The deal would reportedly overtake the record for the most expensive home ever sold in California, which previously stood at $177 million (£142 million), and the becomes second-most expensive real estate deal in the US.
