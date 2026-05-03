One of the most anticipated nights in fashion and entertainment is upon us once again, as the Met Gala returns to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This annual spectacle isn’t just a red carpet event - it’s a high-wattage celebration of style, celebrity, and the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

Last year's dreamy theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, turned heads and sparked conversation. Now, the 2026 edition is making its mark with 'Fashion is Art' - an event co-chaired by Beyoncé, who is making her first return in 10 years.

The Met Museum will be launching its exhibition 'Costume Art' in conjunction with the event. The exhibition will be divided into a “series of thematic body types,” ranging from the 'naked body', to more overlooked bodies including those ageing and pregnant.

But amid all the prep, fittings, and fashion forecasts, one long-standing rumour has resurfaced - and Anna Wintour isn’t having it.

Appearing on Good Morning America in 2025 with Michael Strahan, the 75-year-old fashion icon was asked whether it’s true she insists on approving every celebrity outfit before it hits the red carpet.

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"No," the 75-year-old laughed in response. "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."

So while Wintour may be the queen of the Met Gala, it seems she’s not the gatekeeper of every gown and tux. As always, fashion’s biggest night promises surprises, statements - and a few myths, gently laughed away.

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